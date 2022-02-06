SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia reports 95 in hospital due to COVID-19, 13 in ICU

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 6, 2022 11:16 am
Click to play video: 'Health experts urge caution as more regions roll back COVID-19 measures' Health experts urge caution as more regions roll back COVID-19 measures
As countries around the world begin to relax COVID-19 mandates, Canadian health experts are warning against easing COVID-19 restrictions too soon, saying it could be problematic for some provinces. Our Jamie Mauracher explains some key stepping stones for a return to normal.

Nova Scotia reported on Sunday there are 95 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19.

In an abbreviated news release, the province said the 95 people are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. The ages of those in hospital range between four and 95 years old and the average age is 65.

Read more: By the numbers — January was Nova Scotia’s deadliest month yet for COVID-19

There are 13 people in intensive care units. No further information was provided about admissions or discharges.

As well, there are 135 people in hospital who were identified as COVID-19-positive on arrival but were admitted for another medical reason, or who were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer need specialized care.

Trending Stories

An additional 139 people contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The province also reported another 349 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,038 tests on Saturday.

Of the new cases, there are 142 in the Central Zone, 90 in the Eastern Zone, 40 in the Northern Zone and 77 in the Western Zone.

— with a file from Alex Cooke

Click to play video: 'Omicron wave of COVID-19 shines spotlight on supports needed for unhoused Nova Scotians' Omicron wave of COVID-19 shines spotlight on supports needed for unhoused Nova Scotians
Omicron wave of COVID-19 shines spotlight on supports needed for unhoused Nova Scotians
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagNova Scotia COVID-19 tagNS COVID-19 tagNS Omicron tagOmicron NS tagNS COVID-19 cases tagCOVID-19 cases NS tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers