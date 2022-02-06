Nova Scotia reports 95 in hospital due to COVID-19, 13 in ICU

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported on Sunday there are 95 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19.

In an abbreviated news release, the province said the 95 people are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. The ages of those in hospital range between four and 95 years old and the average age is 65.

There are 13 people in intensive care units. No further information was provided about admissions or discharges.

As well, there are 135 people in hospital who were identified as COVID-19-positive on arrival but were admitted for another medical reason, or who were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer need specialized care.

An additional 139 people contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

The province also reported another 349 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Nova Scotia Health labs completed 2,038 tests on Saturday.

Of the new cases, there are 142 in the Central Zone, 90 in the Eastern Zone, 40 in the Northern Zone and 77 in the Western Zone.

— with a file from Alex Cooke

