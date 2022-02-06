2,230 people hospitalized in Ontario with COVID-19, 486 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

A total of 2,230 people are in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 as efforts to stem the spread of the virus in the province continue.

New data released by the province on Sunday also said 2,887 new cases of the virus have been detected.

However, experts caution that this number is likely an undercount, now that more stringent testing rules have been implemented in Ontario.

To date, the province has recorded a total of 1,054,061 cases of the virus. Of those, 1,007,322 are considered to be resolved.

The number of people hospitalized on Sunday with COVID-19 marks a drop of 263 since Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

However, in a tweet Sunday morning, Ontario’s Minister of Health Christine Elliott noted that not all hospitals report data on weekends.

Currently, there are 486 people with COVID-19 receiving care in an intensive care unit (ICU), marking a drop of 15 from the 501 in an ICU on Saturday.

Of those in an ICU, 289 are on a ventilator.

Some #COVID19 vaccination-related data is currently unavailable. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) February 6, 2022

The Ministry of Health said 56 more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the province.

The fatalities occurred over the past 23 days, the ministry said.

Two of the deaths occurred on Feb. 5, while 16 took place on Feb. 4. Nine people died on Feb. 3.

Story continues below advertisement

The remaining fatalities occurred in the preceding days, the ministry said.