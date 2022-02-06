SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

2,230 people hospitalized in Ontario with COVID-19, 486 in intensive care

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 6, 2022 10:36 am
Click to play video: 'Smaller hospitals struggling with COVID patient surge, staff shortages' Smaller hospitals struggling with COVID patient surge, staff shortages
Although Omicron has already been swamping Canada's health workers, smaller hospitals in rural areas are being hit hard, faced with staff shortages and very limited capacity. Mike Armstrong visits Cornwall Community Hospital in Ontario to see first hand how overwhelmed the hospital is.

A total of 2,230 people are in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 as efforts to stem the spread of the virus in the province continue.

New data released by the province on Sunday also said 2,887 new cases of the virus have been detected.

Read more: 2,493 people hospitalized in Ontario with COVID-19, 501 in intensive care

However, experts caution that this number is likely an undercount, now that more stringent testing rules have been implemented in Ontario.

To date, the province has recorded a total of 1,054,061 cases of the virus. Of those, 1,007,322 are considered to be resolved.

The number of people hospitalized on Sunday with COVID-19 marks a drop of 263 since Saturday.

However, in a tweet Sunday morning, Ontario’s Minister of Health Christine Elliott noted that not all hospitals report data on weekends.

Currently, there are 486 people with COVID-19 receiving care in an intensive care unit (ICU), marking a drop of 15 from the 501 in an ICU on Saturday.

Of those in an ICU, 289 are on a ventilator.

The Ministry of Health said 56 more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the province.

The fatalities occurred over the past 23 days, the ministry said.

Two of the deaths occurred on Feb. 5, while 16 took place on Feb. 4. Nine people died on Feb. 3.

The remaining fatalities occurred in the preceding days, the ministry said.

