Sports

Raptors take on the Hornets, look for 6th straight win

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 6, 2022 3:04 am

Toronto Raptors (28-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (28-26, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto is looking to extend its five-game win streak with a victory against Charlotte.

The Hornets are 18-15 against conference opponents. Charlotte has a 5-7 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Raptors are 20-14 against conference opponents. Toronto ranks ninth in the league giving up only 106.9 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Raptors won 125-113 in the last meeting on Jan. 26. Gary Trent Jr. led the Raptors with 32 points, and LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Rozier is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 18.4 points and 3.9 assists. Ball is shooting 43.8% and averaging 20.6 points over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

Fred VanVleet is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.5 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 109.5 points, 47.8 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

Raptors: 7-3, averaging 113.4 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle).

Raptors: Goran Dragic: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
