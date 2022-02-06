While you were sleeping: How Canada performed at the Beijing Olympics Saturday, Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian athletes missed out on a podium finish at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday evening, while others kept their medal hopes alive on Sunday morning.

Here’s what you may have missed from the overnight competition.

Snowboarding

Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin gave it all she had in the women’s slopestyle event but couldn’t crack the top three of a highly competitive field.

Blouin sat fifth heading into her third and final run. While she closed with by far her best performance of the day, a crisp and clean run that scored her an impressive 81.41 points, she was only able to move up one spot in the standings.

View image in full screen Canada’s Laurie Blouin reacts following her first run in the women’s snowboard slopestyle final at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada will get another shot at a snowboard slopestyle medal in Monday’s men’s event.

Regina’s Mark McMorris finished second in qualifying on Sunday, with an impressive score of 83.30 points in his second run carrying him through to the final.

Sebastian Toutant of L’Assomption, Que., was eighth overall and Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., was 10th.

Figure skating

Canadian Madeline Schizas made her Olympic debut in the figure skating team event.

Starting the day in sixth out of 10 countries, and needing to finish top five to advance to the final round of free skates, the 18-year-old from Oakville, Ont., skated a virtually flawless short program to Dulcea Si Tandra Mea Fiara to finish third with 69.60 points.

Toronto’s Roman Sadovsky had a shaky men’s free program, finishing fifth of five skaters, but Canada remained in fourth heading into Monday’s final free programs — pairs, ice dance and women.

1:58 Calgarians cheer on Team Canada as the Beijing Winter Olympics begin Calgarians cheer on Team Canada as the Beijing Winter Olympics begin

Curling

In the mixed doubles curling event, John Morris of Canmore, Alta., and Ottawa’s Rachel Homan clinched a nail-biting 7-5 win over the Czech Republic.

However, the duo lost to Australia 10-8 in their second match of the day.

Morris and Homan head into their last round-robin match against Italy on Sunday night with 5-3 record.

View image in full screen Canada’s Rachel Homan and John Morris discuss a shot during preliminary round mixed curling against the Czech Republic Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Cross-country skiing

Antoine Cyr, Rémi Drolet and Olivier Léveillé were in action in the men’s 15×15-kilometre skiathlon at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre.

Leveille finished 31st overall, while Cyr came in 42nd place.

Speedskating

Calgary speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen looked like he was going to press again for a medal in the 5,000 metres, but instead faded fast over the second half of his race and finished in 10th place.

Bloemen was a silver medallist in the same event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, but couldn’t produce a second straight multi-medal day for Canada in Beijing.

Freestyle skiing

In the women’s moguls, Chloe Dufour-Lapointe and Sofiane Gagnon booked their spot in the final 12 round, but were unable to contend for the medal podium.

Dufour-Lapointe scored 72.96 in Final 2, finishing in ninth place and Gagnon did not finish her run.

Ski jumping

In the men’s normal hill individual ski jumping, Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes advanced to the final round after coming in 16th place in the first round.

His compatriot Matthew Soukup was also in action in the same event, but could not progress, finishing outside the top 30.

Luge

Canadian luger Reid Watts had his final two runs in the men’s singles event. He finished in 17th place overall.

— with files from The Canadian Press