Local MPs react to Conservative Party leadership change

With the end of Erin O’Toole’s leadership coming to an end after 18 months, local politician Dan Albas, MP for Central Okanagan—Similkameen—Nicola, is offering his thoughts on leadership change for the Conservative Party of Canada.

“We need to be a strong opposition. That’s what Canadians chose for us in the last election,” said Albas.

“I think it’s important that Canadians know that we have had these questions about leadership internally. It has been settled. We have now rallied behind Candice Bergen, who has taken over as interim leader, and the national council for the conservative party will begin the (new leadership) process.”

The party’s national council will meet soon to start planning for the new leadership race.

Two other locally elected MP’s offered their thoughts on the leadership change as well.

Tracy Gray said in a statement, “I want to congratulate Candice Bergen on her election as interim leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. With the upcoming leadership election, Conservatives must remain united and provide a common-sense alternative to Liberal policies which have failed to get us out of the continued cycle of lockdowns, record inflation and skyrocketing housing prices.”

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold also offered a statement.

He said, “I am confident in the Conservative membership, our caucus and party as we rebuild unity and restore focus on the issues facing Canadians such as mounting inflation, housing and healthcare shortages, and national security.”

Currently, there is no timeline for when the next leadership vote will take place. Officials expect more news in the coming days.

