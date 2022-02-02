Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan Conservative MPs weigh in on Erin O’Toole’s departure

By Troy Charles Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 10:23 pm
Erin O'Toole View image in full screen
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole responds to the government's economic and fiscal update in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. O'Toole remains Conservative party leader three months after losing to the Liberals in September's federal election, and as the political machine itself crossed the milestone from adolescence into adulthood by turning 18. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Erin O’Toole’s removal is sure to have ramifications within a fully blue province like Saskatchewan.

For two consecutive federal elections, Saskatchewan has seen all 14 of its parliament seats go to the Conservative party.

On Wednesday via secret ballot, the party’s caucus voted 73 to 45 in favour of removing O’Toole as leader, effectively ending his reign at the helm.

It was a short, rather unsuccessful reign for O’Toole, lasting only 17 months and involving one failed election.

Read more: O’Toole calls for ‘balance’ as Conservative MPs plunge party into leadership race

Ultimately, party members felt it was time for a change and for the third time in the last five years, the Conservatives are looking for new leadership.

Kevin Waugh, member of parliament for Saskatoon-Grasswood, weighed in on the decision.

“This is a solemn day for our party,” Waugh said. “Anytime you lose a leader it’s not good. There is nobody cheering on this, it reflects on all of us. Not only on Erin O’Toole but everyone of us in this … country and caucus.”

Click to play video: '‘It was an honour of a lifetime’: Erin O’Toole speaks following ousting as Conservative leader' ‘It was an honour of a lifetime’: Erin O’Toole speaks following ousting as Conservative leader
‘It was an honour of a lifetime’: Erin O’Toole speaks following ousting as Conservative leader

When asked what the people of Saskatchewan can expect for the Conservative party moving forward, the word unity was mentioned by seemingly every member of the party who spoke on the issue.

Trending Stories

That included Warren Steinley, Regina-Lewvan MP, who said, “We’re ready to move forward united, ready to see what the future holds. In Saskatchewan, 14 of 14 MPs are Conservative and the people have true conservative principles and they’re excited to see what’s next.”

Corey Tochor, Saskatoon-University MP, echoed those same sentiments. “We see it on the streets with the truck drivers, we see it back home as well,” said Tochor. “There is disunity across Canada and what we need to do is have a leader to bring us all together.”

Read more: Doug Ford says he won’t run for federal Conservative leadership if O’Toole loses vote

Waugh also added his thoughts on the party’s future path.

“Hopefully today is a step in the right direction and we can regain some faith with our party supporters and those who are on the edge who are wondering what is going on with our party and we will move forward and hope to gain their support in the coming months,” Waugh said.

Waugh suspects national council will come together shortly to set up a leadership convention that will then determine a permanent leader for the Conservative party.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
