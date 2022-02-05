Menu

Canada

Castor firefighter dies in crash on the way to a call: ‘A huge loss for our community’

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted February 5, 2022 8:34 pm
A file image of a firefighter silhouetted against a truck with flashing lights at an emergency scene. View image in full screen
A file image of a firefighter silhouetted against a truck with flashing lights at an emergency scene. Getty Images

The town of Castor, Alta., is mourning the loss of a firefighter who died on the way to a call Friday evening.

Firefighters were responding to a collision on Highway 599.

“The roads were extremely icy, and travel was hazardous,” the town said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“However, as our firemen always go above and beyond the call of duty, they went out despite the conditions.”

Trending Stories

A fire truck lost control and rolled, resulting in the death of firefighter Stephen Rayfield and injuries to Fire Chief Patrick Kelly.

“It’s a huge loss for our community,” Mayor Richard Elhard told Global News.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rayfield family,” the town said in the Facebook post. “This has been a traumatic event for all our firefighters and their families, so please support them in any way you can in the coming days.”

