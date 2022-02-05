Rally supporting health-care workers taking place in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Londoners have a chance to show their appreciation for health-care workers Saturday afternoon.

A Love is Better Than Hate rally is taking place on the sidewalks outside the Victoria Hospital campus from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“It felt like the right time to spread some love to health-care workers,” said rally organizer Dr. Abe Oudshoorn, an associate professor of nursing at Western University.

Oudshoorn recalled watching the news last week on the trucker convoy taking place in Ottawa.

“It’s too much, it’s too heavy … there’s something in the air and it’s not love, (so) it’s time,” he said. “It’s been a while since we’ve showed this love, (so) let’s prop up our incredible health-care workers.”

Londoners are invited to make signs to show their support and appreciation.

Oudshoorn says the event will be family-friendly, “so come on down, bring a big sign, show some love, and show that Londoners haven’t forgotten (health-care workers’) huge sacrifice.”

“The pandemic has been incredibly hard on health-care workers,” read the rally’s Facebook page. “With the current divisiveness we are seeing out of Ottawa it’s time we instead focus our energy on showing love for those who have sacrificed so much to keep us safe!”

Attendees are asked to remain on the sidewalks and to not enter hospital property.

Masking and social distancing will be in place.

– with files from 980 CFPL’s Mike Stubbs

