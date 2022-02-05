Menu

Canada

Rally supporting health-care workers taking place in London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 5, 2022 12:22 pm
thanking health-care workers View image in full screen
A family holds a sign and applauds health-care workers outside St. Paul's Hospital, as a convoy of first responders with lights and sirens activated parade past to show support for the hospital staff, in Vancouver, on Sunday, April 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Londoners have a chance to show their appreciation for health-care workers Saturday afternoon.

A Love is Better Than Hate rally is taking place on the sidewalks outside the Victoria Hospital campus from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“It felt like the right time to spread some love to health-care workers,” said rally organizer Dr. Abe Oudshoorn, an associate professor of nursing at Western University.

Read more: Internationally-educated nurse shares her journey at London Health Sciences Centre

Oudshoorn recalled watching the news last week on the trucker convoy taking place in Ottawa.

“It’s too much, it’s too heavy … there’s something in the air and it’s not love, (so) it’s time,” he said. “It’s been a while since we’ve showed this love, (so) let’s prop up our incredible health-care workers.”

Londoners are invited to make signs to show their support and appreciation.

Oudshoorn says the event will be family-friendly, “so come on down, bring a big sign, show some love, and show that Londoners haven’t forgotten (health-care workers’) huge sacrifice.”

Read more: Prince George hospital drummers continue rally for health workers, COVID patients

“The pandemic has been incredibly hard on health-care workers,” read the rally’s Facebook page. “With the current divisiveness we are seeing out of Ottawa it’s time we instead focus our energy on showing love for those who have sacrificed so much to keep us safe!”

Attendees are asked to remain on the sidewalks and to not enter hospital property.

Masking and social distancing will be in place.

– with files from 980 CFPL’s Mike Stubbs 

