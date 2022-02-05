Menu

New Brunswick storm cleanup could take ‘between 5 days and a week’

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 5, 2022 10:56 am
Winter storm hits New Brunswick
WATCH: The snow just wouldn’t stop falling over southern New Brunswick Friday. Suzanne Lapointe has the details on the storm that’s expected to last until Saturday morning.

Cleanup is underway in New Brunswick following a major winter storm that made its way through the province.

The snow was expected to blanket the province with up to 55 centimetres of snow in the southern part and up to 15 centimetres in the north.

Cleanup from the storm — the third major weather event to hit the region in the last three weeks — will likely take a while as snow had been piling up already from previous storms in some areas.

Read more: Another winter storm batters Atlantic Canada, officials warn of widespread outages

“It can take between five days and a week before the entire city is completely clear to the level that we want it to be and the level that residents expect it to be,” said Isabelle Leblanc, Moncton’s corporate communications director, in an interview Friday.

“Part of the challenge there is that a lot of the snow that has already accumulated has started to freeze up.”

In Fredericton, crews have removed 1,500 truckloads of snow in the last week — equivalent to about half of what they normally remove over the entire winter.

Trending Stories

To allow for snow removal, the city of Saint John has declared a temporary overnight parking ban for the south/central peninsula, which will be in effect from 11 p.m. Saturday through to 7 a.m. Sunday.

Any vehicles parked on-street after 11 p.m. will be ticketed and towed, the city said in a release.

“The purpose of a Parking Ban is to allow plow crews to push snow back from all streets in the South/Central Peninsula to maintain access to all streets – especially narrow ones – by emergency and private vehicles throughout the winter,” it said.

“The City of Saint John apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for your cooperation as we work to clear our City streets.”

Another winter storm batters Atlantic Canada
