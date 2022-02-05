Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Judge to rule on BC Liberal leadership vote Saturday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2022 12:09 pm
Click to play video: 'The BC Liberals are hoping for party renewal as they vote for a new leader' The BC Liberals are hoping for party renewal as they vote for a new leader
The BC Liberals are slated to pick their new leader after a campaign that has focused mainly around renewal and earning back the trust of people in the province. The race hasn't been without controversy though. Richard Zussman has more on the leadership campaign.

A judge was expected to deliver her decision Saturday on a petition that asks the British Columbia Supreme Court to delay the release of results from the BC Liberal party’s leadership vote.

Justice Heather MacNaughton heard arguments Friday from lawyers for the Liberals and longtime party member Vikram Bajwa, who asked the court for an order delaying the release of results by 15 days over concerns about the party’s recent audit of new members it signed up during the leadership contest.

Read more: BC Liberal Party warns of text messages sharing false voter registration codes

Voting began Thursday and the results were scheduled to be released today, hours after MacNaughton’s decision.

Bajwa’s lawyer, Greg Allen, told the court the party has an obligation to his client to ensure that no invalid members are allowed to cast a ballot, which could effectively disenfranchise members who are in good standing.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '2022 BC Liberal leadership debate' 2022 BC Liberal leadership debate
2022 BC Liberal leadership debate – Jan 18, 2022

Andrew Nathanson, a lawyer for the party, said Bajwa had not provided substantial evidence to support his concerns of voter irregularities, and the party’s own evidence showed reasonable steps were taken to ensure voter eligibility.

Trending Stories

Bajwa’s petition also asked the court for an order that would force the party to provide details of its audit of new memberships and to reveal its conclusions on whether any co-ordinated voter fraud took place in the leadership race.

Read more: Voting underway in B.C. Liberal leadership contest as party faces court challenge

Nathanson said the party’s rules give the leadership election organizing committee discretion over whether to release details of the audit.

The party gained more than 20,000 members during the leadership process for a total of about 43,000, who may vote online or by phone for a new leader to replace Andrew Wilkinson after his resignation following the party’s 2020 election defeat.

Story continues below advertisement

The seven leadership candidates are legislature members Michael Lee, Ellis Ross and Renee Merrifield; business leaders Gavin Dew, Val Litwin and Stan Sipos; and Kevin Falcon, a former B.C. cabinet minister.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
politics tagBC politics tagBC Liberals tagBC Supreme Court tagbc liberal leadership tagbc liberal leadership race tagLeadership Vote tagBC Liberal leadership vote tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers