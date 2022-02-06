Canada at the Beijing Olympics: What to watch Sunday night, Monday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Team Canada has another busy day at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday, with further competition in women’s hockey and mixed curling among the highlights.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Sunday evening and continue overnight into Monday morning.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete (all times Eastern).

Events with multiple matches are marked with the start time of the earliest match. Medal events are marked in bold.

This post will be continuously updated as more events are confirmed.

Curling – 8:05 p.m. ET

Rachel Homan and John Morris take on Italy in the latest mixed doubles round robin session at 8:05 p.m. ET Sunday.

Figure Skating – 8:15 p.m. ET

A busy day at the Capital Indoor Stadium kicks off with the pair skating free skate qualifier at 8:15 p.m. ET Sunday. Two pairs — Vanessa James and Eric Radford, and Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro — will skate for Canada.

Then in the ice dancing free dance qualifier at 9:30 p.m. ET, Canada will be represented by three duos: Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen, Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, and Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha.

Madeline Schizas will then try for a medal in the women’s single skating free skate final at 10:35 p.m. ET, after placing third in the qualifier on Sunday.

Freestyle Skiing – 8:30 p.m. ET

Olivia Asselin, Elena Gaskell and Megan Oldham will take on three qualifying runs in the women’s freeski big air event, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

Then on the men’s side in the same event at 12:30 a.m. ET Monday, Teal Harle, Evan McEachran, Max Moffatt and Edouard Therriault will start the first of their three qualifying runs.

Hockey – 11:10 p.m. ET

Canada’s quest for another women’s hockey gold continues when they face Russia at 11:10 p.m. ET Sunday.

The team holds a 2-0 record after annihilating Sweden and Finland with double-digit scores.

Speed Skating – 3:30 a.m. ET

Ivanie Blondin and Maddison Pearman race for gold in the women’s 1,500-metre final at 3:30 a.m. ET Monday.

Short Track Speed Skating – 6:30 a.m. ET

Alyson Charles, Florence Brunelle and world record holder Kim Boutin will continue their medal quests in the women’s 500-metre quarterfinals at 6:30 a.m. ET Monday. Charles and Brunelle finished second in their qualifying heats Saturday, while Boutin placed first.

All three are racing in the same heat, with only the top two guaranteed to move on to the semifinals at 7:13 a.m. ET, with hopes to make it to the medal final at 7:46 a.m. ET.

At 6:44 a.m. ET, Canadians Jordan Pierre-Gilles and Pascal Dion — who both finished second in their qualifying heats Saturday — will race in the men’s 1,000-metre quarterfinals.

A top two finish will send one or both of the men to the semifinals at 7:20 a.m. ET, with the medal final at 7:58 a.m. ET in sight.

Luge – 6:50 a.m. ET

The women’s singles luge competition gets underway at 6:50 a.m. ET Monday with the first two of four runs, the combined total times of which will determine the final rankings.

Makena Hodgson, Natalie Corless and Trinity Ellis will race for Canada.

