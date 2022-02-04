Menu

Canada

Prince Albert National Park bookings now open for the summer

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 5:46 pm
Bob Ferguson took this Your Saskatchewan photo in Prince Albert National Park. View image in full screen
Bob Ferguson took this Your Saskatchewan photo in Prince Albert National Park. Bob Ferguson / Supplied

You do not have to wait until summer to book a getaway in Canada; reservations for national parks are now open.

As of Friday morning, according to Barbara Riley with the Prince Albert National Park in Saskatchewan, there had already been more than 1,200 bookings for Prince Albert.

Riley said they recommended people log on ahead of time to prepare for booking and to anticipate long waits. She said there are also limitations on what can be booked.

Read more: Online reservations for Sask Parks 2022 camping season can be made in mid-April

The park has a policy of allowing only one three-week stay at a time to be booked.

“That’s because we really want an opportunity for all Canadians to come and visit our parks and have an equitable opportunity to enjoy everything that we have there,” said Riley.

Anyone wanting to book can go to the Parks Canada website or call Parks Canada at 1-877-737-3783 to save a spot.

There will not be waitlists for people who were wanting to book for a specific weekend, but people can still find spots on arrival at the parks.

