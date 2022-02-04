Menu

Snowmobiler dies following crash north of Marmora: Central Hastings OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 2:33 pm
Central Hastings OPP say one person is dead following a snowmobile crash north of Marmora on Feb. 3, 2022. View image in full screen
Central Hastings OPP say one person is dead following a snowmobile crash north of Marmora on Feb. 3, 2022. The Canadian Press file

One person is dead following a snowmobile crash in the Municipality of Marmora and Lake on Thursday night.

According to Central Hastings OPP, around 11 p.m., officers responded to a report that a snowmobile had left a road and struck a tree in the municipality about 60 kilometres east of Peterborough.

The crash occurred just off Twin Sisters Lakes Road, about 20 kilometres north of the village of Marmora, Const. Barbra Hunter tells Global News Peterborough.

Police say the operator of the snowmobile was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Friday afternoon, the victim was identified as Toby Lawless, 49, of Brampton, Ont. 

OPP continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

