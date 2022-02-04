London, Ont. police find man wanted on human trafficking charges since 2020

Send this page to someone via email

After nearly 14 months since police put out a call for the public’s help, officers in London, Ont., say they’ve found a man wanted in relation to a human trafficking investigation.

In December 2020, police said they were seeking a man in relation to a human trafficking investigation first launched in July of that year.

The man, 29, was arrested on Thursday and police say he is of no fixed address.

He faces four human trafficking-related offences, including trafficking in persons by exercising control.

Police say he remains in custody and was scheduled to make a court appearance on Friday.

Another man, also 29 and of no fixed address, faces 23 charges in relation to the investigation, including three counts of advertising another person’s sexual services.

The majority of the second man’s charges relate to human trafficking, but also include assault, aggravated assault, sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age and sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age.

He was arrested in September 2021 following a separate investigation involving multiple police services, according to London police.

