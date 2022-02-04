Charge of careless driving causing death laid in fatal November crash near Dashwood: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Huron County have charged a 35-year-old South Huron woman with careless driving causing death in relation to a fatal collision in mid-November.

Emergency crews responded to the scene along Bronson Line between MacDonald and Pepper roads, just north of Dashwood, around 11:53 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2021.

Investigators determined that a pickup truck and SUV had collided head-on. The driver of the truck, identified as Matthew George, 52, of Bluewater, was rushed to hospital and later died, police said.

At the time, police said the 35-year-old driver of the SUV suffered undetermined injuries and was taken to hospital.

On Friday, nearly three months after the collision, police announced that a charge of careless driving causing death had been laid against the driver of the SUV, identified as a 35-year-old from South Huron.

The accused will appear in court March 8, police said.