Canada

East end house fire sparks ‘significant’ interest from police: London, Ont. fire

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 4, 2022 10:34 am
generic file london fire department View image in full screen
London fire truck stock image. Matthew Trevithick/Global News

The London, Ont., fire department said Friday morning that an overnight house fire in the city’s east end has resulted in extensive damage and prompted “significant interest” from police and fire officials.

Police and fire crews will be at 8 Rosewood Ave., in the area of Egerton and Trafalgar streets, on Friday to continue the investigation.

Read more: Shed fire in northeast London deemed suspicious, London police say

Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger told Global News the fire department has reached out to Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal but he had yet to hear whether it would send officials.

According to Mosburger, a neighbour called 911 just before midnight after seeing smoke coming from the home.

Trending Stories
The fire had reportedly started in the basement but went up through the house. An exact damage estimate is not yet available but Mosburger believed it would be “well above $100,000.”

“It did take a significant amount of time for us to get the fire under control and ultimately put out,” he said.

No injuries were reported but the fire department said the Red Cross was providing support to one tenant.

