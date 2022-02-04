Menu

Crime

Attempted murder charges laid in connection with Whetherfield Street assaults, London police say

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 12:37 pm
London police say around 9 a.m. Thursday they responded to a call about a person injured on the 1200 block of Whetherfield Street Feb 3, 2022. View image in full screen
London police say around 9 a.m. Thursday they responded to a call about a person injured on the 1200 block of Whetherfield Street Feb 3, 2022. Andrew Graham/Global News

London police say a 24-year-old London man is facing charges of attempted murder after two people were injured in the area of Beaverbrook Avenue and Whetherfield Street Thursday.

Police say around 9 a.m. Thursday they responded to a call about a person injured on the 1200 block of Whetherfield Street.

A man, 54, and a woman, 45, were transported to hospital following the incident.

Police say the woman has since been released from the hospital, but that the man remains in life-threatening condition.

Read more: 2 people taken to hospital following incident on Whetherfield Street, London police say

London Police say around 9 a.m. Thursday they responded to a call about a person injured on the 1200 block of Whetherfield Street Feb 3, 2022
London Police say around 9 a.m. Thursday they responded to a call about a person injured on the 1200 block of Whetherfield Street Feb 3, 2022. Andrew Graham/Global News

How the two were injured is not known, but police say a 24-year-old London man who knew the victims is charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon.

Police say the suspect’s name will not be released as it could potentially identify the two victims.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in London court Friday.

