Attempted murder charges laid in connection with Whetherfield Street assaults, London police say

Send this page to someone via email

London police say a 24-year-old London man is facing charges of attempted murder after two people were injured in the area of Beaverbrook Avenue and Whetherfield Street Thursday.

Police say around 9 a.m. Thursday they responded to a call about a person injured on the 1200 block of Whetherfield Street.

A man, 54, and a woman, 45, were transported to hospital following the incident.

Police say the woman has since been released from the hospital, but that the man remains in life-threatening condition.

View image in full screen London Police say around 9 a.m. Thursday they responded to a call about a person injured on the 1200 block of Whetherfield Street Feb 3, 2022. Andrew Graham/Global News

How the two were injured is not known, but police say a 24-year-old London man who knew the victims is charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the suspect’s name will not be released as it could potentially identify the two victims.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in London court Friday.