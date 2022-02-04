SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ex-Montreal Canadien Chris Nilan says he lost radio job over vaccine refusal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2022 12:12 pm
A photograph of Chris Nilan, a retired professional ice hockey player, taken during an interview for the Metro newspaper, in Montreal on October 22, 2012. View image in full screen
A photograph of Chris Nilan, a retired professional ice hockey player, taken during an interview for the Metro newspaper, in Montreal on October 22, 2012. Denis Beaumont/The Canadian Press

Former Montreal Canadiens forward turned radio host Chris Nilan says he was fired from TSN 690, a Montreal sports radio station, after he refused to take a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a letter posted to Twitter on Thursday advising listeners of his departure, Nilan says his employer, Bell Media, ordered him to get vaccinated late last year.

He says he consulted his doctor and because of an unspecified medical condition he decided against vaccination.

Nilan says a request for an exemption was refused, and on Tuesday he received a letter signed by a Bell Media executive informing him his contract was being terminated, which he called an “unfair action.”

Read more: Vaccinated Canadians who catch COVID-19 can get booster 3 months after positive test: NACI

Bell Media did not comment on the departure, but Nilan’s profile was erased from the TSN 690 website.

Nilan, who had hosted “Off the Cuff” on the station for several years, played 688 games in the National Hockey League between 1979 and 1992 with the Canadiens, Boston Bruins and New York Rangers.

Read more: Job sites for unvaccinated thrive as vaccine mandates exclude employees

Nicknamed “Knuckles” for his willingness to drop the gloves, he scored 225 points, including 110 goals, and spent 3,043 minutes in the penalty box.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
