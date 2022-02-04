London, Ont. man accused of seeking sexual services from a minor after undercover operation

An undercover operation involving London, Ont., police has led to a local man being charged with an offence related to obtaining sexual services from a minor.
Police have said little about the operation, but in a release published on Friday, they said it was led by the police service’s Human Trafficking Unit.
As a result, a 58-year-old London man was arrested and charged with “communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual services from a person under 18 years.”
Police say the accused has been released from custody with a court date scheduled for April 26.
This marks the second time in just over a week that an undercover operation led by the police service’s Human Trafficking Unit has led to an arrest.
Last week, a 56-year-old Lucan man was charged with the same offence following an operation that was conducted in a south London parking lot.
He has also been released from custody with a court date scheduled for April 21.
