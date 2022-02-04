Menu

Crime

London, Ont. man accused of seeking sexual services from a minor after undercover operation

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted February 4, 2022 1:04 pm
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
An undercover operation led by the police service's Human Trafficking Unit has led to an arrest of a man attempting to obtain sexual services from a minor. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

An undercover operation involving London, Ont., police has led to a local man being charged with an offence related to obtaining sexual services from a minor.

Police have said little about the operation, but in a release published on Friday, they said it was led by the police service’s Human Trafficking Unit.

Read more: Lucan, Ont. man accused of communicating with undercover officer to obtain sexual services

As a result, a 58-year-old London man was arrested and charged with “communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual services from a person under 18 years.”

Police say the accused has been released from custody with a court date scheduled for April 26.

This marks the second time in just over a week that an undercover operation led by the police service’s Human Trafficking Unit has led to an arrest.

Last week, a 56-year-old Lucan man was charged with the same offence following an operation that was conducted in a south London parking lot.

He has also been released from custody with a court date scheduled for April 21.

