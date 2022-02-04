Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Second MRI machine at Peterborough Regional Health Centre to begin patient scans in March

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 11:46 am
Screenshot of video showing the second MRI being lowered into Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Jan. 28, 2022. View image in full screen
Screenshot of video showing the second MRI being lowered into Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Jan. 28, 2022. Peterborough Regional Health Centre

Peterborough Regional Health Centre expects to have its second magnetic resonance imaging MRI machine to begin serving patients next month late last week.

On Friday PRHC released a video showing the machine on Jan. 28 being hoisted and lowered into the hospital where it will be housed on the diagnostic imaging department (level 3). Hospital officials expect to have the machine fully operational and serving patients in March.

Dr. Lynn Mikula, PRHC’s executive vice-president and chief of staff, says the day is an “important milestone” for the hospital and the thousands of people it serves. She noted over the past four years, demand for MRI scanning has increased by 53 per cent at the hospital. In the fall, hospital officials said the current average wait time for an MRI at the hospital is four months.

Read more: Ontario commits to second MRI at Peterborough Regional Health Centre

Story continues below advertisement

“Adding a second MRI machine will allow us to perform up to 5,000 additional MRI procedures each year at PRHC — this is incredible news,” she said.

On average, an MRI machine has a 10-year lifespan.

“Not only will having a second MRI improve access to care closer to home for our patients, it will decrease wait times and offer modern, leading-edge MRI technology for our patients.”

The Ontario government in late 2021 announced funding to support the operation of the second MRI at the hospital which included a new addition on the department to house the machine.

Trending Stories

“Residents in our community will receive better health care, faster, and right here in Peterborough with this second MRI machine,” said Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith. “Fewer people will have to travel to other cities to receive care, saving time and money while enabling patients to focus more on what really matters — wellness.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I want to thank the incredible team at PRHC for what they continue to do each and every day for our community,” Smith added.

Dr. Peter McLaughlin, PRHC’s president and CEO, said the entire team thanks the province for the support.

“On behalf of the hospital’s senior leadership, Board of Directors, and the entire team at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, I would like to thank Ontario’s Minister of Health, Christine Elliott; Ontario Health and MPP Smith for the provincial funding that has helped to make this additional MRI possible,” he said. “I would also like to thank the PRHC Foundation for their continued support in bringing a second MRI to PRHC.”

The MRI is the hospital’s second Philips Ambition 1.5T MRI system.

“The installation of another Philips Ambition 1.5T MRI system will help PRHC continue to deliver on their mission of providing the best quality of care to the people of Peterborough and its surrounding communities,” said Sharad Juneja, Philips Canada’s business marketing and sales leader, precision diagnosis.

“Having two Ambition MRI machines in PRHC’s fleet will enhance patient care and accessibility by reducing patient wait times. In addition, PRHC is improving the clinician and patient experience with these MRI machines by optimizing workflow and offering an immersive audio-visual experience to help calm patients and guide them through MRI exams.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Peterborough Regional Health Centre getting new MRI machine' Peterborough Regional Health Centre getting new MRI machine
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PRHC tagPeterborough Regional Health Centre tagOntario Hospitals tagDave Smith tagMRI tagPeterborough hospital tagDr. Lynn Mikula tagmagnetic resonance imaging tagMRI scans tagPeterborough MRI tagPRHC MRI tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers