SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canada at the Beijing Olympics: What to watch Friday night, Saturday morning

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 12:00 pm
Abigail Strate, of Canada, soars through the air during a women's normal hill ski jumping training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini). View image in full screen
Abigail Strate, of Canada, soars through the air during a women's normal hill ski jumping training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini).

The first full day of the Beijing Winter Olympics after Friday’s opening ceremony will see Canadian athletes compete in its first medal event, along with ski jumping and more curling and hockey.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Friday evening and continue overnight into Saturday morning.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete (all times Eastern).

Events with multiple matches are marked with the start time of the earliest match. Medal events are marked in bold.

Hockey – 11:10 p.m. ET

Canada’s women’s hockey team takes on Finland in their second match of the Games at 11:10 p.m. ET Friday.

The team walloped Switzerland 12-1 in their Beijing debut on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Curling – 1:05 a.m. ET

Rachel Homan and John Morris continue their tour through the mixed doubles round robin competition, first facing off against Finland at 1:05 a.m. ET Saturday.

The duo will then take on the United States at 7:05 a.m. ET.

Trending Stories

Homan and Morris are on a three-game winning streak after losing their first match of the Games on Thursday against Great Britain.

Luge – 3:20 a.m. ET

Makena Hodgson, Natalie Corless and Trinity Ellis will each do two training runs in the women’s singles luge starting at 3:20 a.m. ET Saturday.

Then at 6:10 a.m. ET, Reid Watts will undertake his first official run in competition in the men’s singles luge.

Biathlon – 4 a.m. ET

Canada will compete for gold in the four-by-six-kilometre mixed relay race starting at 4 a.m. ET Saturday.

Ski Jumping – 4:45 a.m. ET

The women’s normal hill individual competition kicks off at the Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre from the top of a 100-metre-high hill.

Abigail Strate and Alexandria Loutitt will first compete in the trial round at 4:45 a.m. ET Saturday, followed by the first round at 5:45 a.m. ET.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Beijing Olympics 2022: Canada names flag bearers for opening ceremonies' Beijing Olympics 2022: Canada names flag bearers for opening ceremonies
Beijing Olympics 2022: Canada names flag bearers for opening ceremonies
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Olympics tagTeam Canada tagWinter Olympics tagBeijing Olympics tagCanada Olympics tag2022 Olympics tagOlympics 2022 tagolympics news tagCanada Olympic Team tagcanada winter olympics tagCanada Beijing Olympics tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers