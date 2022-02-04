Canada at the Beijing Olympics: What to watch Friday night, Saturday morning

Send this page to someone via email

The first full day of the Beijing Winter Olympics after Friday’s opening ceremony will see Canadian athletes compete in its first medal event, along with ski jumping and more curling and hockey.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Friday evening and continue overnight into Saturday morning.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete (all times Eastern).

Events with multiple matches are marked with the start time of the earliest match. Medal events are marked in bold.

Hockey – 11:10 p.m. ET

Canada’s women’s hockey team takes on Finland in their second match of the Games at 11:10 p.m. ET Friday.

The team walloped Switzerland 12-1 in their Beijing debut on Thursday.

Curling – 1:05 a.m. ET

Rachel Homan and John Morris continue their tour through the mixed doubles round robin competition, first facing off against Finland at 1:05 a.m. ET Saturday.

The duo will then take on the United States at 7:05 a.m. ET.

Homan and Morris are on a three-game winning streak after losing their first match of the Games on Thursday against Great Britain.

Luge – 3:20 a.m. ET

Makena Hodgson, Natalie Corless and Trinity Ellis will each do two training runs in the women’s singles luge starting at 3:20 a.m. ET Saturday.

Then at 6:10 a.m. ET, Reid Watts will undertake his first official run in competition in the men’s singles luge.

Biathlon – 4 a.m. ET

Canada will compete for gold in the four-by-six-kilometre mixed relay race starting at 4 a.m. ET Saturday.

Ski Jumping – 4:45 a.m. ET

The women’s normal hill individual competition kicks off at the Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre from the top of a 100-metre-high hill.

Abigail Strate and Alexandria Loutitt will first compete in the trial round at 4:45 a.m. ET Saturday, followed by the first round at 5:45 a.m. ET.

