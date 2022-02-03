Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Kim Jong Un enjoys sunset, gallops on horseback in North Korea propaganda doc

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 6:14 pm
Kim Jong Un startes out to sea while on a white horse.
In the documentary's opening scene, Kim stares out at a sunset from the top of his white horse. Screengrab / Youtube / Pyongyang Broadcast Service

North Korea’s state media has ushered in the Lunar New Year with a deluge of propaganda videos fawning over Kim Jong Un, including a 110-minute documentary that shows off his horse-riding skills but ignores the leader’s recent spate of missile launches.

In January alone, North Korea held seven sanction-busting missile launches, but the government’s state media would rather you concentrate on Kim’s equestrian skills and how majestic he looks on horseback.

Kim Jong Un is seen on a white horse, riding through the woods View image in full screen
Kim Jong Un can ride a horse pretty fast. Screengrab / Pyongyang Broadcast Service / YouTube

The new film, titled The Great Year of Victory, 2021, was added to the Pyongyang Broadcast Service YouTube channel the week of Feb. 1, alongside a group other videos, including one that shows Kim enjoying a concert with his wife, Ri Sol Ju.

Story continues below advertisement

The slew of videos and the tactic to release them around Lunar New Year could be an attempt to highlight Kim’s vim and vigour, Cheong Seong-chang of the Center for North Korea Studies at the Sejong Institute, told AFP.

Read more: North Korea says intermediate-range missile tested took pictures from space

“The horse-riding scenes, in particular, seem to have been produced to show off his health at home and abroad.”

The documentary is intercut with plenty of artillery footage, and the narrator makes coded reference to North Korea’s “worst difficulties” in 2021.

Some of the footage shows Kim slowly descending a set of makeshift stairs, noticeably slimmer than we’ve seen him in quite some time, while the narrator describes how his “body has been completely withered away” by hard work.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies, told AFP that this is a ploy to “humanize” Kim.

“They are trying to paint him as a leader who very much loves his people and, as a result, is often overworked and gets tired,” Yang said.

Click to play video: 'North Korea’s Kim Jong Un makes appearance amid rumours about health' North Korea’s Kim Jong Un makes appearance amid rumours about health

And, of course, there is no shortage of footage attempting to sell a fun and jovial side of life in North Korea, including parades, packed concert halls, and crowds of adoring Kim fans.

According to The Associated Press, the white horse that appears in the video is a well-known propaganda symbol for the Kim family and has been used often in their seven decades of rule.

Kim Jong Un startes out to sea while on a white horse.
In the documentary’s opening scene, Kim stares out at a sunset from the top of his white horse. Screengrab / Youtube / Pyongyang Broadcast Service

State media often shows members of the Kim family, including the late Kim Jong Il, riding white horses.

Story continues below advertisement

The symbolism goes back to Kim Il Sung, who according to the North’s official narrative rode a white horse while fighting Japanese colonial rulers.

Click to play video: 'North Korea state TV airs new video of Kim Jong Un riding horse up sacred mountain with aides' North Korea state TV airs new video of Kim Jong Un riding horse up sacred mountain with aides

Late last year, North Korea urged its 1.2 million troops to unite behind their leader and defend him with their lives, as the country celebrated the 10th anniversary of Kim’s ascension to supreme commander of the military.

Some experts say Kim has been grappling with the toughest moment of his 10-year rule due to the coronavirus pandemic, food scarcity, U.N. sanctions and his own mismanagement.

Despite the present difficulties, few outside analysts question Kim’s grip on power. Kim’s supreme commander post at the Korean People’s Army was the first top job he was given after his father Kim Jong Il’s death in 2011. The current leader holds a slew of other high-profile positions such as general secretary of the Workers’ Party and chairman of the State Affairs Commission.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'North Korea says it has test-fired missile with capability to strike U.S. bases in the Pacific' North Korea says it has test-fired missile with capability to strike U.S. bases in the Pacific
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
North Korea tagKim Jong-Un tagnorth korea missiles tagpropaganda tagNorth Korea Kim Jong Un tagNorth Korea Propaganda tagKim Jong Un horse tagkim jong un horseback tagkim jong un rides horse tagnorth korea documentary tagnorth korea documentary 2022 tagwhite horse kim jong un tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers