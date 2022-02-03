Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Family granted inquest into death of Winnipeg man denied addictions treatment

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 6:18 pm
In the months leading up to his passing, Lee Earnshaw tried to access treatment on five different occasions, but was turned away. View image in full screen
In the months leading up to his passing, Lee Earnshaw tried to access treatment on five different occasions, but was turned away. Courtesy / Carol Packer & Jennifer Earnshaw

Family and friends of a Winnipeg man who died from an overdose have been waiting for this moment since last summer.

Manitoba’s chief medical examiner has called for an inquest into the death of Lee Earnshaw.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba opposition calls for inquest into overdose death' Manitoba opposition calls for inquest into overdose death
Manitoba opposition calls for inquest into overdose death – Dec 1, 2021

Lee Earnshaw, a father of four and commercial fisherman, passed away at the age of 42 after being turned away from the Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine Clinic and Main Street Project several times.

Story continues below advertisement

Lee’s sister, Carol Packer, previously told Global News he struggled with addiction throughout the years, but was able to break the cycle on his own. But when Lee moved to Manitoba in 2017, he suffered a relapse.

Read more: Family, advocates calling for inquest into death of man turned away from addictions treatment

His body was found in a fishing tent on the banks of the Seine River.

Trending Stories

Lee’s family requested the inquest in hopes it would help dismantle barriers that prevent others from getting the help they need.

After hearing the inquest was granted, Packer told 680 CJOB she felt tremendously relieved and hopeful.

Read more: Drug overdose deaths spiked 87 per cent in Manitoba last year

“The whole process … has been difficult,” she said. “But we’ve always had an understanding of what the goal was and what the message was that we had to get across in order for the chief medical examiner to make this decision and to move forward with with an inquest, and that was that it’s in the public’s best interest to be informed.”

St. Boniface Street Link’s Marion Willis told 680 CJOB the fault shouldn’t be placed on the institutions that turned him away.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Fentanyl-laced drugs could be circulating in 2 northern Manitoba communities: RCMP

“We do not have a system in care of care for people that are struggling with addiction,” she said.

“The system is overwhelmed, it’s overburdened, it’s under-resourced and clearly the system is not able to meet the needs. We need a very comprehensive strategy, a plan — a well-coordinated plan — that can be executed from the ground up, and that’s how we’re going to save lives.”

As of now, details about the date, time or location of the inquest have yet to be released.

— with files from Marney Blunt

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Overdose tagAddiction tagInquest tagSt. Boniface Street Links tagmanitoba addictions tagLee Earnshaw tagStreet Links tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers