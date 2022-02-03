Menu

Canada

Vernon firefighters to conduct cold-water rescue training this weekend

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 4:03 pm
Cold water rescue training Kelowna View image in full screen
Members of Kelowna’s fire department are seen here practicing cold-water rescues. This weekend, Feb. 5-6, 2022, members of Vernon’s fire department will practice cold-water rescues along Okanagan Lake or Swan Lake. Global News

Firefighters in Vernon, B.C., will be conducting cold-water rescue training this weekend.

So, if you see busy activity near Okanagan Lake or Swan Lake, the City of Vernon says don’t be worried if someone is in danger.

“If members of the public see the training taking place, rest assured there is no cause for alarm,” the city said in a press release.

Read more: Ice-water rescue: West Kelowna Fire Department pulls freezing man out of Shannon Lake

“Additionally, if you see crews near the lakes this weekend, please give them ample space to work and avoid entering the training area.”

The training will take place Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 5-6, and will happen at various locations.

“On occasion, our firefighters are called to assist with shoreline events or emergencies involving lakes, creeks or culverts,” said Vernon fire chief David Lind.

“This training will help provide valuable safety information for rescuers if they are called to work on ice or near bodies of water.”

Click to play video: 'Kelowna ice rescue team training' Kelowna ice rescue team training
Kelowna ice rescue team training – Feb 6, 2018
