Vernon firefighters to conduct cold-water rescue training this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters in Vernon, B.C., will be conducting cold-water rescue training this weekend.

So, if you see busy activity near Okanagan Lake or Swan Lake, the City of Vernon says don’t be worried if someone is in danger.

“If members of the public see the training taking place, rest assured there is no cause for alarm,” the city said in a press release.

“Additionally, if you see crews near the lakes this weekend, please give them ample space to work and avoid entering the training area.”

The training will take place Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 5-6, and will happen at various locations.

Story continues below advertisement

“On occasion, our firefighters are called to assist with shoreline events or emergencies involving lakes, creeks or culverts,” said Vernon fire chief David Lind.

“This training will help provide valuable safety information for rescuers if they are called to work on ice or near bodies of water.”

1:09 Kelowna ice rescue team training Kelowna ice rescue team training – Feb 6, 2018