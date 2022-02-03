B.C. MMA trainer charged with sexual exploitation, police seek witnesses

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A British Columbia mixed martial arts trainer is facing charges of sexual exploitation.

Ridge Meadows RCMP says 34-year-old Danyal Bahramfar, also known as Daniel Golkar, has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation.

Bahramfar is accused of sexual offences against a female youth over several years dating back to 2016.

“Through the investigation, witness statements indicate the suspect was involved with other female gym members,” Mounties said in a media release.

“The investigation also revealed that the alleged suspect taught group self-defence classes throughout the community.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they released a photo of Bahramfar Thursday in an effort to find more witnesses and additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

2:10 MLS launches independent investigation into Whitecaps MLS launches independent investigation into Whitecaps – Oct 30, 2021