B.C. MMA trainer charged with sexual exploitation, police seek witnesses

A British Columbia mixed martial arts trainer is facing charges of sexual exploitation.
Ridge Meadows RCMP says 34-year-old Danyal Bahramfar, also known as Daniel Golkar, has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation.
Bahramfar is accused of sexual offences against a female youth over several years dating back to 2016.
“Through the investigation, witness statements indicate the suspect was involved with other female gym members,” Mounties said in a media release.
“The investigation also revealed that the alleged suspect taught group self-defence classes throughout the community.
Police said they released a photo of Bahramfar Thursday in an effort to find more witnesses and additional information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.
