Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. MMA trainer charged with sexual exploitation, police seek witnesses

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 3:57 pm
Danyal Bahramfar, 34, is facing two charges of sexual exploitation.
Danyal Bahramfar, 34, is facing two charges of sexual exploitation. RCMP

A British Columbia mixed martial arts trainer is facing charges of sexual exploitation.

Ridge Meadows RCMP says 34-year-old Danyal Bahramfar, also known as Daniel Golkar, has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation.

Read more: B.C. coach who secretly photographed boys in change room wins new trial

Bahramfar is accused of sexual offences against a female youth over several years dating back to 2016.

“Through the investigation, witness statements indicate the suspect was involved with other female gym members,” Mounties said in a media release.

“The investigation also revealed that the alleged suspect taught group self-defence classes throughout the community.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ex-Whitecaps women’s coach accused of trying to solicit sex from player during recruitment

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they released a photo of Bahramfar Thursday in an effort to find more witnesses and additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

Click to play video: 'MLS launches independent investigation into Whitecaps' MLS launches independent investigation into Whitecaps
MLS launches independent investigation into Whitecaps – Oct 30, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSexual Assault tagArrest tagSexual Exploitation tagMMA tagMixed Martial Arts tagSex crime tagSex charges tagdanyal bahramfar tagmixed martial arts trainer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers