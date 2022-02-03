Earls restaurants acquires full ownership of Cactus Club

Send this page to someone via email

A big acquisition in the B.C. restaurant industry was announced Wednesday.

The Fuller family, who own Earls Kitchen + Bar, has acquired full ownership of Cactus Club from founder Richard Jaffray.

He will now step down as president of the organization.

The purchase price has not been disclosed.

The first Cactus Club opened 34 years ago in North Vancouver and now has 32 locations across Canada.

Earls was founded in 1982 by father-son duo Bus and Stan Earl Fuller and has now grown to 67 locations across North America.

The family first settled in Edmonton, Alta., but moved to West Vancouver in the 1970s.

The first Earls opened in 1982 on Calgary Trail in Edmonton and the second location opened in North Vancouver two years later.

