Canada

Trudeau: Ottawa residents need their ‘lives back,’ won’t commit to negotiate with truckers

By Rachel Gilmore Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 12:38 pm
Click to play video: 'N.B. professor studying extremism looks at recent Ottawa protest against COVID-19 restrictions' N.B. professor studying extremism looks at recent Ottawa protest against COVID-19 restrictions
WATCH: N.B. professor studying extremism looks at recent Ottawa protest against COVID-19 restrictions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the people living in Ottawa deserve to get their lives back, as the so-called “freedom convoy” continues to occupy downtown streets — but he won’t say whether he’s willing to negotiate with the group leading the demonstration.

Trudeau made the comment during a Thursday press conference, as questions arise about what’s next for the protest.

“This is protesting people going about their daily lives, harassing people who dare wear masks or follow public health rules. Expressing hateful approaches, showing hateful symbols of genocide, of racism. These are things that are absolutely unacceptable,” Trudeau said.

“And the people of Ottawa deserve to have their lives back, deserve to have their neighbourhoods back.”

Read more: Trucker convoy GoFundMe suspended, ‘under review’ after raising over $10M

The protest initially sprung up in response to a federal rule that all Canadian truckers seeking to cross the border from the United States would need to be vaccinated in order to avoid a 14-day quarantine. That mandate went into effect on Jan. 15 — and the United States’ own vaccine mandate for truckers was imposed a week later.

Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Ford says ‘it’s time’ to let Ottawa residents ‘get back to their lives’' Trucker protests: Ford says ‘it’s time’ to let Ottawa residents ‘get back to their lives’
Trucker protests: Ford says ‘it’s time’ to let Ottawa residents ‘get back to their lives’

But as the trucks rolled towards Ottawa, their message became increasingly muddied. Organizers were found to have made hateful comments and one had ties to a hate group. Some participants extended the goal to an end to all public health mandates. Some have called for Trudeau to resign.

Trending Stories

Since the convoy arrived in Ottawa last weekend, some participants have also been accused of harassing residents, bothering Ottawa businesses, and displaying Nazi and Confederate flags.

When pressed on whether he planned to negotiate with these protesters, Trudeau wouldn’t provide a definitive answer — but he did say the idea of bringing in “an alternative government,” which the group Canada Unity suggested in a petition with hundreds of thousands of signatures, is a “nonstarter.”

“The commitment that we made as a government, if we got re-elected, is we would stand by science,” he added.

“We would continue to do what it takes to protect people through this pandemic.”

Read more: Trucker convoy — Trudeau says protest ‘becoming illegal’ as demands for action grow

Meanwhile, as the protesters continue to blockade downtown city streets, Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly said Wednesday in a briefing with city council that the prospect of asking for support from the military is not off the table.

“We’re looking at every single option, including military aid to civil power. I’ve had those discussions with mayor, council members, the board. There is a process extremely well established, extremely well covered, and extremely rare,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Solution to ending supply chain issue starts with COVID-19 vaccinations, says Trudeau' Trucker protests: Solution to ending supply chain issue starts with COVID-19 vaccinations, says Trudeau
Trucker protests: Solution to ending supply chain issue starts with COVID-19 vaccinations, says Trudeau

Trudeau, however, said sending in the Armed Forces is “not in the cards right now.”

“One has to be very, very cautious before deploying military in that situation,” he said.

With a pathway forward unclear, Trudeau said his concern remains focused on one group: the citizens of Ottawa.

“We are there to provide support as necessary with the RCMP, with intelligence services,” he said.

“We know that the people of Ottawa deserve to have their lives back.”

— with files from Global News’ Craig Lord

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
