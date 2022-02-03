Trudeau, Stefanson, to speak on Manitoba child-care Thursday morning

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson are set to make an announcement Thursday morning about early-learning child care in the province.
The two leaders will be joined by Karina Gould, federal minister of families, children and social development; northern affairs minister Dan Vandal; and Manitoba’s education and early childhood learning minister Wayne Ewasko.
Read more: New Manitoba rules allow symptomatic child care staff, others to return to work with negative test
They will speak to the media at 10 a.m.
Trending Stories
Global News will stream the press conference on this page.
University of Manitoba survey shows child-care facilities are in distress
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments