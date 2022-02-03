Menu

Education

Trudeau, Stefanson, to speak on Manitoba child-care Thursday morning

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 10:24 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson are set to make an announcement Thursday morning about early-learning child care in the province.

The two leaders will be joined by Karina Gould, federal minister of families, children and social development; northern affairs minister Dan Vandal; and Manitoba’s education and early childhood learning minister Wayne Ewasko.

Read more: New Manitoba rules allow symptomatic child care staff, others to return to work with negative test

They will speak to the media at 10 a.m.

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

Click to play video: 'University of Manitoba survey shows child-care facilities are in distress' University of Manitoba survey shows child-care facilities are in distress
University of Manitoba survey shows child-care facilities are in distress – Jan 12, 2022
