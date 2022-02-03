Trudeau, Stefanson, to speak on Manitoba child-care Thursday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson are set to make an announcement Thursday morning about early-learning child care in the province.

The two leaders will be joined by Karina Gould, federal minister of families, children and social development; northern affairs minister Dan Vandal; and Manitoba’s education and early childhood learning minister Wayne Ewasko.

They will speak to the media at 10 a.m.

They will speak to the media at 10 a.m.

