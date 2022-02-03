Menu

Crime

Woman accused of defrauding Guelph social service agency of $31,000

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 10:32 am
Guelph Police Services headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Services headquarters. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a woman accused of defrauding a local social service agency of more than $31,000 has turned herself in.

In a news release, police said an investigation got underway after the agency contacted the fraud unit earlier this week to file a complaint.

A police spokesperson confirmed to Global News that the suspect was a client of the agency and the fraud related to an alleged payment for which she was not eligible.

A 32-year-old woman turned herself in to the police on Wednesday. She has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and will make a court appearance on March 18.

Police did not identify or provide any other details about the social service agency.

The accused has not been identified either.

