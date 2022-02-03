Woman accused of defrauding Guelph social service agency of $31,000

Guelph police say a woman accused of defrauding a local social service agency of more than $31,000 has turned herself in.
In a news release, police said an investigation got underway after the agency contacted the fraud unit earlier this week to file a complaint.
A police spokesperson confirmed to Global News that the suspect was a client of the agency and the fraud related to an alleged payment for which she was not eligible.
Trending Stories
A 32-year-old woman turned herself in to the police on Wednesday. She has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and will make a court appearance on March 18.
Police did not identify or provide any other details about the social service agency.
The accused has not been identified either.
Toronto police warn public about taxi fraud scam
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments