Snow day for Hamilton Public schools, but not for all area boards

It’s a snow day for students in the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.
Schools and administration buildings are closed Thursday due to the latest blast of snow the city received overnight and is expected to get throughout the day.
Buses are not running and all remote eLearning, child care and in-person learning is cancelled at the local public board.
However, at the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, schools are open but the buses are cancelled Thursday.
Hillfield-Strathallen College is also closed.
Schools in Halton Region, both Public and Catholic, are open and buses are running, however there may be some delays.
Niagara’s Public and Catholic school boards say buses are cancelled but schools are open for those who
can safely get there.
Schools in the Grand Erie District Public and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic Board are closed, as is Hamilton District Christian High School.
Mohawk College and Brock University have announced that classes are open Thursday.
Lyonsgate Montessori School both campuses are closed
Calvin Christian Schools in Hamilton and Caledonia are closed.
Providence Christian School is closed.
Temple Playhouse Daycare in Westdale is closed.
Compass Community Health in Hamilton closed for in-person care.
All YWCA Hamilton child care centres in Hamilton and Dunnville are closed
YMCA child care centres located within Hamilton schools, which includes Queen Victoria, Chedoke, Spring Valley and Sir William Osler centres are closed.
YMCA Child Care centres in Brantford are closed
YMCA child care centres in Burlington remain open.
