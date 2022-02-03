Snow day for Hamilton Public schools, but not for all area boards

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a snow day for students in the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.

Schools and administration buildings are closed Thursday due to the latest blast of snow the city received overnight and is expected to get throughout the day.

Buses are not running and all remote eLearning, child care and in-person learning is cancelled at the local public board.

ALERT: Schools and admin buildings are closed today, Feb 3, due to inclement weather and as a result of cancelled transportation. Buses are not running. All remote, eLearning, child care, and in-person learning is cancelled. pic.twitter.com/x1reDSPniq — HWDSB (@HWDSB) February 3, 2022

However, at the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board, schools are open but the buses are cancelled Thursday.

Buses cancelled, schools open. All schools, child care centres and administrative buildings of the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board are open today, Thursday, February 3, 2022. pic.twitter.com/hlGz4f7GNk — HWCDSB (@HWCDSB) February 3, 2022

Hillfield-Strathallen College is also closed.

Schools in Halton Region, both Public and Catholic, are open and buses are running, however there may be some delays.

Niagara’s Public and Catholic school boards say buses are cancelled but schools are open for those who

can safely get there.

Schools in the Grand Erie District Public and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic Board are closed, as is Hamilton District Christian High School.

Mohawk College and Brock University have announced that classes are open Thursday.

Lyonsgate Montessori School both campuses are closed

Calvin Christian Schools in Hamilton and Caledonia are closed.

Providence Christian School is closed.

Temple Playhouse Daycare in Westdale is closed.

Compass Community Health in Hamilton closed for in-person care.

All YWCA Hamilton child care centres in Hamilton and Dunnville are closed

YMCA child care centres located within Hamilton schools, which includes Queen Victoria, Chedoke, Spring Valley and Sir William Osler centres are closed.

YMCA Child Care centres in Brantford are closed

YMCA child care centres in Burlington remain open.