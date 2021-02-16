Snow day affects services across Hamilton, Halton and Niagara

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada is expecting to end snowfall warnings across much of southern Ontario on Tuesday afternoon as the current system begins to taper off.

However, current accumulations and poor visibility due to blowing snow will hamper road travel throughout Tuesday, according to the agency.

Municipalities in Hamilton, Halton and Niagara are not recommending travel on Tuesday as heavy snow and high winds have created challenges in clearing operations.

The snow has caused the cancellation and closure of a number of city services across the regions. Here are some to be aware of:

Hamilton closures and cancellations

Waste Collection in Hamilton is delayed due to weather conditions. However, crews will be collecting on Tuesday

All Hamilton Public Library locations are closed

The Keddy Access Trail is currently closed so maintenance vehicles can safely clear snow from the trail

Outdoor rinks in Freelton Community Park, Waterdown Memorial Park, Dundas Driving Park and Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre Serafini Family Outdoor Ice Pad will be closed on Tuesday

HSR buses are running but are experiencing delays on all routes. Trans-cabs are also experiencing delays

GO buses are delayed between 20 and 40 minutes

DARTS will not be operating on Tuesday

Niagara closures and cancellations

Waste collection is still happening, but there may be delays. Landfills are currently open

St Catharines ‘S’No’ Parking ban is in effect. Residents should plan to park off street for 72 hours. Residents blocking snow removal could be issued a $30 ticket and towing.

All Regional child care centres are closed

All Niagara Falls Public Library locations will be closed Tuesday

West Lincoln Public Library is closed

District School Board of Niagara schools are closed, including in-person and online learning

Catholic board schools are also closed

Port Colborne waste collection is still happening on Tuesday

Niagara College is also cancelling all in-person classes and work. Remote work will continue as scheduled

Hope Centre is closed

Niagara North Family Health Team — St. Catharines sites: all clinics are closed

Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold is closed

Boys and Girls Club locations are closed

Meals on Wheels programs for Thorold-St. Catharines, Niagara Falls, Welland, Pelham, Grimsby, Lincoln, West Lincoln and Niagara-on-the-Lake are cancelled

Halton closures and cancellations

All on-street parking in Burlington has been suspended until Wednesday. Residents who park their cars on streets blocking snow removal could be faced with a $120 parking ticket or be towed.

All Halton District schools and workplaces are closed

All Catholic schools and workplaces are closed

Halton schools for MonAvenir are closed Tuesday due to buses being cancelled

All Burlington Public Library branches are closed on Tuesday

GO buses are delayed between 20 and 40 minutes.

Haldimand-Norfolk closures and cancellations

Waste and recycling curbside collection for both Haldimand and Norfolk has been cancelled for Tuesday. Residents are asked to bring their waste in from the curb and set it out next Monday (double bag limit will apply). The Canborough Waste Management Facility will be open on Tuesday

Advertisement