Safety improvements to be implimented at Penticton school after student struck by vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

More safety improvements will be implemented near Uplands Elementary school in rural Penticton, B.C., after a student was struck by a vehicle.

The accident happened in December when the student was crossing Middle Bench Road, in front of Uplands. The student continues to recover with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Getting our kids to school is the goal, ensuring they arrive safety is the priority,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki in the press release.

Following the incident, concerned parents met with the City of Penticton and School District No. 67 staff to express their concerns. Through ongoing discussions, short- and long-term solutions have been identified.

“The school district is committed to ensuring all of our students arrive safely to schools and appreciates the support of Uplands’ parents and the partnership with the City of Penticton as we look to address increased safety measures at Uplands Elementary school,” said School District No. 67 Chair James Palanio.

Story continues below advertisement

More safety improvements will be implemented at Uplands Elementary after a student was struck by a car. The accident happened back in Dec & the child is still recovering from non-life threatening injuries. #Penticton @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/4tygvU9Ht6 — Taya Fast (@taya_fast) February 2, 2022

The short-term solutions include additional signage and cones near the crosswalks and the bus zone as well as no-parking signs in appropriate areas.

Long-term solutions will be identified as part of the 2023 City of Penticton budget. Palanio says that a part of the long-term discussion includes the proposal of hiring crossing guards.

The district has also renewed a partnership with bylaw services to attend the school more often as a reminder for drivers to slow down.

“I’m pleased the school district and the city were successful in working together to address this situation,” said Vassilaki in the press release.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Vassilaki, the city made improvements to the school over a decade ago, including adding a space for school buses to pull into.

“Because that area continues to grow, and there is more traffic and people, it has created more issues since then. So, it is time again to look at improving the safety in that area,” said Vassilaki.

Vassilaki assured parents that these improvements will be worked on immediately, and that this is at the top of the list for city staff.

2:10 Penticton chosen for B.C.’s first publicly-funded pre-school program Penticton chosen for B.C.’s first publicly-funded pre-school program – Mar 2, 2021