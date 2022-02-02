Menu

Crime

RCMP identify body found unresponsive in Airdrie, Alta.

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 6:23 pm
Airdrie RCMP investigate in the Willowbrook neighbourhood near the pathway along Nose Creek Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Airdrie RCMP investigate in the Willowbrook neighbourhood near the pathway along Nose Creek Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Tom Reynolds, Global News

Alberta RCMP have released the name of the man found unresponsive along the Nose Creek path in Airdrie, Alta.

Police said 56-year-old Darrin Gehlen, an Airdrie resident, was the man found on the morning of Jan. 26.

Read more: RCMP major crimes unit investigating after body found in Airdrie

That Wednesday morning, RCMP cordoned off parts of the Nose Creek path and Willowbrook neighbourhood. Area residents expressed surprise at the large police presence in the otherwise quiet neighbourhood.

An autopsy was conducted the next day. The findings of the autopsy are pending lab results, RCMP said in a release on Wednesday.

The investigation into his death is being handed over to the RCMP’s general investigation section.

The major crimes unit and forensic identification sections were conducting the investigation.

