RCMP identify body found unresponsive in Airdrie, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP have released the name of the man found unresponsive along the Nose Creek path in Airdrie, Alta.

Police said 56-year-old Darrin Gehlen, an Airdrie resident, was the man found on the morning of Jan. 26.

Read more: RCMP major crimes unit investigating after body found in Airdrie

That Wednesday morning, RCMP cordoned off parts of the Nose Creek path and Willowbrook neighbourhood. Area residents expressed surprise at the large police presence in the otherwise quiet neighbourhood.

An autopsy was conducted the next day. The findings of the autopsy are pending lab results, RCMP said in a release on Wednesday.

The investigation into his death is being handed over to the RCMP’s general investigation section.

Story continues below advertisement

The major crimes unit and forensic identification sections were conducting the investigation.

4:06 Short-term exposure to Fort McMurray wildfire smoke affected lungs of RCMP officers: study Short-term exposure to Fort McMurray wildfire smoke affected lungs of RCMP officers: study