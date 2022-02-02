COVID-19: Peterborough reports 51st death, 20 in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

For the third day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reported a COVID-19 death and 26 new lab-confirmed cases over the past 24 hours, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued at 4:26 p.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 51 since the pandemic was declared — one more since Tuesday.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 26 since Tuesday’s update

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 249 — down from 275 on Tuesday and 285 on Monday and 334 on Friday. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 5,044 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday afternoon reported 20 inpatients with COVID-19 — unchanged from Tuesday’s update. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives, its first for 2022.

The health unit Monday reported 178 hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginnings — unchanged since Tuesday — and 31 cases have been admitted to an ICU since March 2020 (unchanged)

Resolved cases: 51 more since Tuesday’s update. The 4,744 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 94 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination: Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 324,532 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021. Approximately 86.3 per cent of eligible residents (ages five and up) have one dose, 81.7 per cent have two doses and 51.8 per cent have three doses. Among youth ages 5-11, 52.8 per cent have one dose.

Residents ages 5-11 are able to attend the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Apsley PS on Feb 4 from 4pm-7pm. 1st and 2nd dose can walk-in. @kprschools @NorthKawartha

Find more vaccine clinics in your area at https://t.co/fWMqTEwvEy pic.twitter.com/CvxBdKMV0E — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) February 2, 2022

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list of clinics on its website offering first, second and third doses for adults and first doses for children aged five to 11. Appointments have to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

A special walk-in clinic will be held Feb. 4 at the Buckhorn Community Centre from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for residents ages 12 and up looking for a first, second or third (booster) dose. A clinic for youth ages 5-11 will be held Feb. 4 at Apsley Public School (238 Burleigh St.) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit also encourages parents to submit the results of students’ rapid-antigen tests to assist in monitoring situations at school settings. Results can be submitted at: https://chkmt.coRAT21

Active outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Wednesday and two more were reported resolved at two congregate living facilities (no. 21 and no. 16)

Active outbreaks include (unless indicated, case details not made available):

Congregate living setting in Peterborough (no. 20): Declared Jan. 30.

in Peterborough (no. 20): Declared Jan. 30. Congregate living setting in Peterborough County (no. 19): Declared Jan. 28.

in Peterborough County (no. 19): Declared Jan. 28. Congregate living setting (no. 17) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 19

(no. 17) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 19 Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home on Jan. 28 reported three active cases among residents — down from six on Monday and eight reported on Jan. 19.

long-term care in Millbrook: Declared Jan. 14. The home on Jan. 28 reported three active cases among residents — down from six on Monday and eight reported on Jan. 19. Peterborough Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Kawartha Heights Retirement Living: Declared Jan. 14.

Declared Jan. 14. Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit.

Declared Jan. 10 on the B4 inpatient unit. Sherbrooke Heights Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8.

in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 8. Congregate living facility (no. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6.

(no. 9) in Peterborough: Declared Jan. 6. Rubidge Street Retirement Residence: Declared Jan. 2.

Declared Jan. 2. Congregate living facility (no. 7): Declared Dec. 29.

(no. 7): Declared Dec. 29. St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29. The home on Jan. 25 reported four active cases among residents. The home says the administration of the fourth vaccine program is underway.

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 29. The home on Jan. 25 reported four active cases among residents. The home says the administration of the fourth vaccine program is underway. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. On Jan. 20 there were 16 cases (six residents, 10 staff). However, on Jan. 26 the facility reported no active cases but the outbreak remains in effect.

in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28, the home initially reported five staff cases. On Jan. 20 there were 16 cases (six residents, 10 staff). However, on Jan. 26 the facility reported no active cases but the outbreak remains in effect. Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 28.

There have been 820 cases (four more since Tuesday’s update) associated with 99 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 352 cases in the past 30 days and 46 cases over the past seven days.

