Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

4 charged in fentanyl overdose that killed actor Michael K. Williams

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 2, 2022 4:21 pm
Michael K. Williams View image in full screen
Michael K. Williams attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM's "Respect" at Regency Village Theatre on August 8, 2021 in Los Angeles, Calif. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Four men believed to be members of a drug distribution crew have been charged in the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams five months ago, authorities said Wednesday.

All four were arrested Tuesday and were in custody based on criminal complaints in Manhattan federal court, including one defendant who was arrested in Puerto Rico, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Damian Williams and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Three defendants were scheduled to make initial appearances in Manhattan federal court to face narcotics conspiracy charges alleging the distribution of fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the death of Williams, who gained fame playing Omar Little on “The Wire.”

Read more: Moses J. Moseley, ‘The Walking Dead’ actor, dies at 31

New York City’s medical examiner earlier ruled that Williams, 54, died of acute drug intoxication Sept. 6. He was found dead by family members in his penthouse apartment. At that time, the medical examiner’s office ruled Williams’ death an accident.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. attorney said the crimes and charges resulted from a “public health crisis.”

Click to play video: 'Celebrities, public figures we lost in 2021' Celebrities, public figures we lost in 2021

“And it has to stop. Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy,” the prosecutor said.

Trending Stories

Sewell said police detectives in Brooklyn “lived this case, never relenting in their investigation until they could bring a measure of justice to Michael K. Williams and his family.”

According to court papers, Williams’ death resulted from drugs sold by a drug trafficking organization that has operated since at least August 2020 in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood.

FILE – Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on July 30, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. A federal prosecutor says four men have been charged in the overdose death of Williams, who gained fame playing Omar Little on “The Wire.” New York City’s medical examiner earlier ruled that the 54-year-old Williams died of acute drug intoxication in September. View image in full screen
FILE – Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on July 30, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. A federal prosecutor says four men have been charged in the overdose death of Williams, who gained fame playing Omar Little on “The Wire.” New York City’s medical examiner earlier ruled that the 54-year-old Williams died of acute drug intoxication in September. Chris Pizzello / The Associated Press

Authorities said members of the organization sold the actor heroin laced with fentanyl Sept. 5.

Story continues below advertisement

The court papers contained photographs, including one in which defendant Irvin Cartagena can be seen executing the hand-to-hand transaction, authorities said. They added that the screenshots were taken from surveillance video.

Read more: Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA pageant winner, dies at 30

It was not immediately clear who would represent Cartagena, 39, of Brooklyn, in court.

Authorities said that the men continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight amid apartment buildings in Brooklyn and Manhattan even after knowing that Williams had died from one of their products.

Click to play video: 'Opioid Crisis: Mothers losing children to fentanyl overdoses speak out on small community in crisis' Opioid Crisis: Mothers losing children to fentanyl overdoses speak out on small community in crisis
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Celebrities tagcelebrity death tagMichael K. Williams tagMichael K. Williams death tagCarlos Macci tagHector Robles tagIrvin Cartagena tagLuis Cruz tagmichael k william men charged tagmichael k williams death men charged tagmichael k williams fentanyl tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers