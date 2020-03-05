Canada March 5 2020 4:50pm 01:54 Police issue warning on circulation of powerful opioid Halifax police say a new synthetic opioid that’s potentially stronger than fentanyl could be circulating the streets of Halifax. Jesse Thomas reports. Halifax police issue warning after seizing 1,900 pills of potent new opioid <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6637499/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6637499/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?