Health

28 people with COVID-19 in Guelph hospital, 6 outbreaks in the city

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 4:16 pm
New COVID modelling data released for Ontario
WATCH: The Ontario Science Advisory Table has released new COVID-19 modelling data that suggests we are on a positive trend as the province moves past the peak of the Omicron variant. However, they are also urging that Ontarians remain cautious as the province begins to reopen. Brittany Rosen has more.

Guelph General Hospital is reporting Wednesday that it is treating 28 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, while 34 staff members are off work due to the virus.

In the past week, the number of patients has dropped by three, while the number of staff away has dropped by eight.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, public health reports 38 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, including nine in an intensive care unit.

Ontario long-term care visitor restrictions under review, new minister says

Guelph’s coronavirus death toll has reached 50 during the pandemic with one new fatal case reported on Monday.

Testing has captured three new cases in the city, raising its total case count to 8,908. However, that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions.

Guelph has at least 226 active cases, while 27 cases are now considered resolved raising that total figure to 8,632.

In Wellington County, 39 new cases have been confirmed, raising the total confirmed case count to 4,292. There are at least 150 active cases in the county and there have been 43 fatal cases during the pandemic.

There are nine active COVID-19 outbreaks in Guelph and Wellington County health facilities. At least five fatal cases are linked to these outbreaks.

Guelph General Hospital and Homewood Health Centre each declared a second COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday.

COVID-19: Ford says province needs to live with virus, but won't say if future lockdowns possible
COVID-19: Ford says province needs to live with virus, but won’t say if future lockdowns possible

The latest public health data shows 85.1 per cent of eligible residents in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph — those turning five or older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 89.6 per cent have received at least one vaccine dose.

Trending Stories
Nearly 58 per cent of adults over the age of 18 have received a booster in the region.

Doug Ford says future COVID-19 lockdowns 'not our goal,' wants to 'move forward' cautiously

Looking just at Guelph, 87.3 per cent of all eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 61.3 per cent of adults over 18 have received a booster, while in Wellington County, 84 per cent are fully vaccinated and 59.9 per cent of those eligible have received a booster.

So far this week, about 3,000 vaccines have been administered in the region with about 1,100 being second doses and 1,700 being third-dose booster shots.

