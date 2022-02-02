Police investigating after shooting in Toronto leaves man with ‘serious’ injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a shooting in Toronto.

Toronto police said officers received “several” calls reporting gunshots in the Seaton Street and Queen Street area Wednesday.

SHOOTING:

Seaton St & Queen St

– on going investigation

– any info call 416-808-2222#GO218288

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 2, 2022

Police said officers located a man suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds.”

Officers said the victim has “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing and officers are canvassing the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.