Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after shooting in Toronto leaves man with ‘serious’ injuries

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 3:13 pm
Police are investigating after a shooting in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a shooting in Toronto. Global News

Police are investigating after a shooting in Toronto.

Toronto police said officers received “several” calls reporting gunshots in the Seaton Street and Queen Street area Wednesday.

Read more: 14-year-old girl identified as Mississauga shooting victim

Story continues below advertisement

Police said officers located a man suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds.”

Trending Stories

Officers said the victim has “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing and officers are canvassing the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Click to play video: '19-year-old dead in fatal shooting in North York' 19-year-old dead in fatal shooting in North York
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagToronto shooting tagQueen Street tagShooting Toronto tagToronto shooting investigation tagSeaton Street tagtoronto shoting victim tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers