Police investigating after shooting in Toronto leaves man with ‘serious’ injuries

Police are investigating after a shooting in Toronto.
Toronto police said officers received “several” calls reporting gunshots in the Seaton Street and Queen Street area Wednesday.
Police said officers located a man suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds.”
Officers said the victim has “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
Police said the investigation is ongoing and officers are canvassing the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
