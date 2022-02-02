Sawed-off shotgun pointed after officers spot couple without face masks in store: Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

A firearm was pointed at officers Monday night, after police spotted two people in an Edmonton store without face coverings on, Edmonton police said Wednesday.

It happened around 10 p.m. Edmonton police said officers were on patrol near 103 Avenue and 103 Street, where they saw a man and woman inside a convenience store with no masks on.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, face coverings are mandatory inside public spaces.

Police approached the two people and after identifying the woman as having numerous outstanding warrants, arrested her.

The man did not cooperate and ran away, police said, which led to a foot chase.

This is when police said the man turned towards the officers and pointed a sawed-off shotgun at them before fleeing again.

More help was called in and the Air 1 helicopter, police dogs and more downtown patrol officers responded. Police said a high-risk track was conducted, during which the man was caught and the shotgun found abandoned nearby.

Ousman Gibert, 22, was arrested on three outstanding criminal warrants plus 11 additional charges, including numerous firearms charges and two counts of obstructing a police officer.

Michelle Ulrich, 31 was arrested on 77 outstanding criminal warrants and charged with seven additional charges of possessing identity documents.