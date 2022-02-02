Menu

Crime

Sawed-off shotgun pointed after officers spot couple without face masks in store: Edmonton police

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 3:10 pm
An Edmonton Police Service badge on the arm of an officer on Monday, December 6, 2021. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service badge on the arm of an officer on Monday, December 6, 2021. Global News

A firearm was pointed at officers Monday night, after police spotted two people in an Edmonton store without face coverings on, Edmonton police said Wednesday.

It happened around 10 p.m. Edmonton police said officers were on patrol near 103 Avenue and 103 Street, where they saw a man and woman inside a convenience store with no masks on.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, face coverings are mandatory inside public spaces.

Read more: Edmonton mask bylaw to remain in place: ‘We are in the middle of a pandemic’

Police approached the two people and after identifying the woman as having numerous outstanding warrants, arrested her.

Trending Stories

The man did not cooperate and ran away, police said, which led to a foot chase.

Story continues below advertisement

This is when police said the man turned towards the officers and pointed a sawed-off shotgun at them before fleeing again.

More help was called in and the Air 1 helicopter, police dogs and more downtown patrol officers responded. Police said a high-risk track was conducted, during which the man was caught and the shotgun found abandoned nearby.

Read more: Edmonton police chief says COVID-19, backlash the toughest challenges over the last year

Ousman Gibert, 22, was arrested on three outstanding criminal warrants plus 11 additional charges, including numerous firearms charges and two counts of obstructing a police officer.

Michelle Ulrich, 31 was arrested on 77 outstanding criminal warrants and charged with seven additional charges of possessing identity documents.

