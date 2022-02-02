New Jersey Devils’ Lunar New Year jerseys raise Nazi flag comparisons

Send this page to someone via email

The New Jersey Devils raised more than a few eyebrows Tuesday after revealing a new set of warm-up jerseys ahead of their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

To commemorate the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, the team wore the bright red jerseys, which featured a stylized “fu” character — a symbol of good fortune — as well as a black Devils logo, crafted in the style of Chinese calligraphy.

Look at these bad boys roar 🐅 pic.twitter.com/F6PTHVjLGq — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 1, 2022

And while there’s no doubt that the jerseys were created with good intention, some people couldn’t help but notice the logo bears a resemblance to that of Nazi Germany.

Did no one put this through the "DO THESE LOOK LIKE SWASTIKA'S" test???? https://t.co/rUqQ0XMcZF — Mike Wickett 🇺🇲🎙🏈🏀👨‍👧‍👧👩‍👦🤘🚀 (@mikewickett) February 2, 2022

I maybe would have gone in a different direction here https://t.co/fm6iPZomEX — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 2, 2022

The jerseys were designed by local New Jersey artist Caren King Choi, who shared some of her thought process behind the designs and clearly put a lot of effort into making sure they were a full celebration of Chinese culture.

Choi said she drew inspiration for the jersey from her “experience growing up in America as a person of colour.”

Learn more about Caren, an incredible artist who designed our Lunar New Year warm-up jerseys for tonight. pic.twitter.com/gKkJOYmp3s — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 1, 2022

“It took me a long time to feel as though I had permission to be myself and not a version of Asian-American that I saw in books and movies,” she’s quoted as saying on a post on the Devil’s Twitter account.

Plenty of people also applauded Choi for her design, however, and some asked the team to make them available for purchase.

These are dope. The Brodeur jersey, not so much but these are fire. Don’t listen to the geniuses that looked at a small photo & felt some type of way. When you actually take a sec & look it looks nothing like what they are saying. I instantly knew lunar new year by the colors. — J (@thesirjason) February 2, 2022

Any chance we can get merch with this design? — I T (@itiskl13) February 1, 2022

And, to be fair, the jerseys look a lot less ominous when they’re not hanging all in a row, resembling the Brandenburg Gate during the Second World War.

Look at these bad boys go pic.twitter.com/qiqR1DZhjV — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 1, 2022

So far, the team has not responded to any of the backlash to the jerseys.

