Man charged with impaired driving after fleeing in stolen vehicle in Madoc: OPP

A Prince Edward County, Ont., man faces impaired driving and other charges after OPP say he fled from an officer in the village of Madoc on Tuesday night.

According to Central Hastings OPP, around 7:40 p.m., an officer tried to stop a suspected impaired driver in Madoc, 65 kilometres east of Peterborough.

OPP say the driver failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Hwy. 62 and Hwy. 7 and a short pursuit ensued.

The driver eventually stopped and was arrested.

James Ferguson, 35, of Prince Edward County, was charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired driving, theft of a motor vehicle, and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Thursday, OPP said Wednesday.