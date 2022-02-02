Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with impaired driving after fleeing in stolen vehicle in Madoc: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 3:57 pm
Central Hastings OPP arrested a man for impaired driving after failing to stop for police in Madoc on Feb. 1, 2022. View image in full screen
Central Hastings OPP arrested a man for impaired driving after failing to stop for police in Madoc on Feb. 1, 2022. Don Mitchell/Global News

A Prince Edward County, Ont., man faces impaired driving and other charges after OPP say he fled from an officer in the village of Madoc on Tuesday night.

According to Central Hastings OPP, around 7:40 p.m., an officer tried to stop a suspected impaired driver in Madoc, 65 kilometres east of Peterborough.

OPP say the driver failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Hwy. 62 and Hwy. 7 and a short pursuit ensued.

Read more: Cobourg man charged with impaired driving following crash in Havelock area: OPP

The driver eventually stopped and was arrested.

Trending Stories

James Ferguson, 35, of Prince Edward County, was charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired driving, theft of a motor vehicle, and failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Thursday, OPP said Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police superintendent arrested for impaired driving' Toronto police superintendent arrested for impaired driving
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagDrunk Driving tagDangerous Driving tagHwy 7 tagFlight From Police tagCentral Hastings OPP tagHwy 62 tagMadocc tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers