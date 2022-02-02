Menu

Health

New Brunswick reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 400 health staff isolating

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 2:09 pm
Click to play video: 'N.B. professor studying extremism looks at recent Ottawa protest against COVID-19 restrictions' N.B. professor studying extremism looks at recent Ottawa protest against COVID-19 restrictions
A University of New Brunswick professor who studies extremist movements says the trucker convoy protesting COVID-19 restrictions was an opportunity for some people to latch onto a cause. David Hofmann says while some of what we've seen this weekend is troubling, there's another silent level to extremism that is far more dangerous. Nathalie Sturgeon reports.

New Brunswick reported four more deaths linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The deaths involved three people in their 70s and one in their 90s.

There have been 14 deaths reported in the province since Monday.

Hospitalizations are up by three, for a total of 165 people currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 16 are in intensive care, including five on a ventilator.

The province reported 381 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, as the province estimates 4,371 known active cases.

Trending Stories

There were also an additional 521 self-reported rapid test positives. Since Jan. 5, the province has reported 20,480 rapid test positives, though it notes that these are self-reported and the number may not be an accurate representation of the COVID-19 situation.

According to the provincial dashboard, there are now 417 health staff across New Brunswick who are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

Click to play video: 'N.B. professor studying extremism looks at recent Ottawa protest against COVID-19 restrictions' N.B. professor studying extremism looks at recent Ottawa protest against COVID-19 restrictions

 

