New Brunswick reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 400 health staff isolating

New Brunswick reported four more deaths linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The deaths involved three people in their 70s and one in their 90s.

There have been 14 deaths reported in the province since Monday.

Hospitalizations are up by three, for a total of 165 people currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 16 are in intensive care, including five on a ventilator.

The province reported 381 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, as the province estimates 4,371 known active cases.

There were also an additional 521 self-reported rapid test positives. Since Jan. 5, the province has reported 20,480 rapid test positives, though it notes that these are self-reported and the number may not be an accurate representation of the COVID-19 situation.

According to the provincial dashboard, there are now 417 health staff across New Brunswick who are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.