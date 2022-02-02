New Brunswick reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 400 health staff isolating

New Brunswick reported four more deaths linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The deaths involved three people in their 70s and one in their 90s.
There have been 14 deaths reported in the province since Monday.
Hospitalizations are up by three, for a total of 165 people currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 16 are in intensive care, including five on a ventilator.
The province reported 381 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19, as the province estimates 4,371 known active cases.
There were also an additional 521 self-reported rapid test positives. Since Jan. 5, the province has reported 20,480 rapid test positives, though it notes that these are self-reported and the number may not be an accurate representation of the COVID-19 situation.
According to the provincial dashboard, there are now 417 health staff across New Brunswick who are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.
