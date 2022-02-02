Warman, Sask. RCMP looking for missing man

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Warman, Sask., are appealing to the public for tips that might help them locate a 42-year-old man reported missing from the rural Dalmeny area.

Warman RCMP said Chad Vellacott was last seen on Tuesday morning and is believed to have left his home on foot between 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Read more: Impaired driving charges after car seen swerving through Saskatchewan work zone

“He has not been in contact with anyone since,” police said.

“Warman RCMP have been conducting extensive patrols searching for Chad and have not yet located him. He may have gotten a ride from someone, but this is not confirmed. Due to the extreme temperatures, police are concerned for his wellbeing.”

Read more: Pelican Narrows RCMP locate wanted man following shooting incident

Story continues below advertisement

Vellacott is described as six feet tall and very slim, with short brown hair, a scruffy beard and wire-framed glasses.

Anyone who may have seen Vellacott, given him a ride, or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Warman RCMP at 306-975-1670, 310-RCMP or call 911 in an emergency.

2:09 Conditional discharge for Warman RCMP corporal guilty of assault Conditional discharge for Warman RCMP corporal guilty of assault – Jun 7, 2017