COVID-19: Martensville and Warman high schools moving to online learning

Two high schools within the Prairie Spirit School Division (PSSD) in Saskatchewan will be moving to online learning starting Thursday, Jan. 20 due to rising COVID-19 cases. Students at Martensville High School and Warman High School will temporarily learn through remote classes.

The PSSD sent out a letter to parents and guardians to inform them of the decision.

“We are currently experiencing a high number of positive COVID-19 test results at both [schools],” read the letter.

The PSSD stated the temporary move from in-person to remote learning will minimize the chance that students will be exposed to COVID-19 and have their final assessments interrupted.

The move is also aimed to “support teachers to be available for final assessments with their students without disruption due to illness or self-isolation,” according to the statement.

The PSSD stated that all extra-curricular activities will be on hold until Feb. 1. The school division stated that all school staff will continue to work as both schools will remain open.

In-person classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

