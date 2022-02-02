Menu

Crime

5 people facing charges after $1.6M drug bust with ties to Alberta and British Columbia

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 11:30 am
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams. View image in full screen
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams. File/Global News

Five people are facing charges in an investigation police say helped dismantle a western Canadian drug line.

The 18-month investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams and the RCMP started in Medicine Hat, Alta., and resulted in police seizing more than $1.6 million in fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Read more: $300M worth of drugs seized as fentanyl ‘superlab’ dismantled in rural Alberta

ALERT said the investigation, dubbed “Project Motor,” began after a series of large drug busts in southeast Alberta in early 2020. Officers were able to trace the drug supply and identify the criminal organization believed to be responsible.

ALERT alleges the drug-trafficking network originated in B.C.’s Lower Mainland and fanned out across Calgary, Edmonton, Medicine Hat, Red Deer, Grande Prairie, Saskatoon and Winnipeg.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Mounties tout huge drug lab bust as major blow to B.C. gangs

During the course of the investigation, homes were searched in Calgary, Edmonton and Fort St. John, B.C., and resulted in the seizure of the following items:

  • 11 firearms
  • 4,998 grams of fentanyl
  • 9,970 grams of meth
  • 50 grams of cocaine
  • $82,500 cash

ALERT said the fentanyl alone translates to about 50,000 doses that would be sold on the street.

Four people have been charged and a warrant has been issued for a fifth suspect. ALERT said the charges range from drug trafficking to conspiracy to traffic drugs to participating in a criminal organization.

Read more: $856K of cocaine seized after lengthy investigation by Alberta police

Matthew Edwards, 42, from Calgary, Kevin Hind, 27, from Calgary, Karnvir Sandhu, 25, from Calgary, and Atta Ul Waheed Sheikh, 34, from Fort St. John have been charged.

ALERT said a warrant has been issued for 40-year-old Dillon Burgie, of Calgary. Police believe he may be somewhere in B.C.

