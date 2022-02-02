Snow event parking bans take effect Wednesday night in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

With heavy snowfall in the forecast, the cities of Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo have all declared snow events that will impact parking on city streets starting Wednesday.

The snow events will begin Kitchener and Waterloo at 9 p.m. and Cambridge at midnight and last for 24 hours.

Read more: Snowfall warning issued for Guelph area and Waterloo Region

The times mark deadlines for cars to be off the streets or potentially face the consequences, which could include a fine or being towed if snowplows are unable to effectively clear a road.

The cities declare snow events in the event major storms are in the forecast but Waterloo notes that they typically end quickly. In the case of the major storm which hit the area in January, they were extended by an extra day.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning that said the region could see as much as 25 centimetres on the ground by the time residents wake up Thursday morning.

The snowfall is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon as the weather turns colder and rain becomes snow.

Another wave of snow is expected on Thursday, but Environment Canada said there is still some uncertainty about how much will fall.