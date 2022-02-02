Man charged in connection with infant’s 2021 death in Port Dover

Send this page to someone via email

A Norfolk county man is facing a murder charge in connection with the 2021 death of an infant in Port Dover, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

In a social media post, acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said the incident happened on March 28 sometime before 2:30 a.m. at a Sunning Hill Drive residence.

On that night, officers and paramedics responded to a “medical incident” call involving a three-month-old child.

“I’m sad to say the child was pronounced deceased in hospital,” Sanchuk said.

After a “lengthy investigation,” a 25-year-old Norfolk man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder.

The man made his first appearance in an Ontario Court of Justice on Wednesday.

