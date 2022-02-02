Menu

Crime

Man charged in connection with infant’s 2021 death in Port Dover

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 11:15 am
Police in Norfolk County have laid charges in connection with the discovery of infant's death in Port Dover on March 28, 2021.
Police in Norfolk County have laid charges in connection with the discovery of infant's death in Port Dover on March 28, 2021. Don Mitchell/Global News

A Norfolk county man is facing a murder charge in connection with the 2021 death of an infant in Port Dover, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

In a social media post, acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said the incident happened on March 28 sometime before 2:30 a.m. at a Sunning Hill Drive residence.

On that night, officers and paramedics responded to a “medical incident” call involving a three-month-old child.

“I’m sad to say the child was pronounced deceased in hospital,” Sanchuk said.

After a “lengthy investigation,” a 25-year-old Norfolk man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder.

The man made his first appearance in an Ontario Court of Justice on Wednesday.

