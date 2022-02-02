Norfolk man faces charges in death of Simcoe teen: OPP

Another person is facing charges in connection with the death of a Norfolk County teen last summer, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
The arrest is tied to the death of Rachel Cook of Simcoe, 17, who passed away in a Hamilton hospital on Aug. 27, 2021.
Police and paramedics encountered the ailing Cook at a residence on Patterson Street in Simcoe late summer.
“A male was initially charged with a drug-related offence in this matter,” acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said in a social media post.
“As a result of investigation, the OPP has now made additional charges.”
A 41-year-old man from Norfolk is facing the new charges: manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.
Previously, a 41-year-old Simcoe man was charged for trafficking a quantity of fentanyl in connection with the investigation into Cook’s death.
