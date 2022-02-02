Menu

Canada

Groundhog Day: Quebec’s Fred la marmotte predicts 6 more weeks of winter

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 10:35 am
Click to play video: 'Groundhog Day 2022: Wiarton Willie predicts early spring with grey skies overhead' Groundhog Day 2022: Wiarton Willie predicts early spring with grey skies overhead
Town of South Bruce Peninsula Janice Jackson coaxed Wiarton Willie out of his burrowed hole on Wednesday and with grey skies overhead and light snow falling, Willie did not see his shadow, predicting an early Spring.

Get ready to keep bundling up, Quebec.

The province’s prognosticating groundhog predicted six more weeks of winter on Wednesday morning.

Fred la Marmotte, who hails from Val-d’Espoir in the Gaspésie, saw his small shadow when he emerged.

Folklore has it that if a groundhog sees its shadow on Feb. 2, it will retreat into its burrow, heralding six more weeks of wintry weather. No shadow is said to foretell the early arrival of spring-like temperatures.

Read more: Groundhog Day 2022: Ontario’s Wiarton Willie predicts early spring, Nova Scotia predicts long winter

The weather-minded rodent looked sleepy when he was picked up by his handler and his prediction declared. Fred faced forward briefly, with his little paws spread out before he quickly went back inside his miniature log hut.

Fred was working from home again this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so only a few people were on hand for the annual tradition. The event was broadcast on community television bright and early for Quebecers to see.

Fred la marmotte isn’t the only Canadian groundhog to forecast six more weeks of winter. Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie Sam also spotted her shadow, while Ontario’s Wiarton Willie heralded an early spring.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
