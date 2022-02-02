Groundhog Day: Quebec’s Fred la marmotte predicts 6 more weeks of winter

Send this page to someone via email

Get ready to keep bundling up, Quebec.

The province’s prognosticating groundhog predicted six more weeks of winter on Wednesday morning.

Fred la Marmotte, who hails from Val-d’Espoir in the Gaspésie, saw his small shadow when he emerged.

Folklore has it that if a groundhog sees its shadow on Feb. 2, it will retreat into its burrow, heralding six more weeks of wintry weather. No shadow is said to foretell the early arrival of spring-like temperatures.

The weather-minded rodent looked sleepy when he was picked up by his handler and his prediction declared. Fred faced forward briefly, with his little paws spread out before he quickly went back inside his miniature log hut.

Fred was working from home again this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so only a few people were on hand for the annual tradition. The event was broadcast on community television bright and early for Quebecers to see.

Fred la marmotte isn’t the only Canadian groundhog to forecast six more weeks of winter. Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie Sam also spotted her shadow, while Ontario’s Wiarton Willie heralded an early spring.

— with files from The Canadian Press