Canada

Liberals agree to include Conservative senator on national security committee boycotted by O’Toole

By Alex Boutilier Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 9:59 am
Click to play video: 'What’s really behind the Winnipeg lab incident?' What’s really behind the Winnipeg lab incident?
The Conservatives have accused Prime Minster Justin Trudeau and the Liberals of covering up an incident that caused two scientists at Canada's highest security laboratory to be fired. The pair had been escorted out of Winnipeg's National Microbiology Laboratory in July 2019 over what PHAC has described as "relating to possible breaches in security protocols." We speak with Global News investigative journalist and author of Wilful Blindness: How A Network Of Narcos, Tycoons And CCP Agents Infiltrated The West Sam Cooper about what really is going on behind the headlines. – Jun 20, 2021

The Liberals are offering a spot on Parliament’s national security committee to a Conservative senator despite Erin O’Toole’s boycott of the review body.

A letter obtained by Global News from Sen. Don Plett, the Conservative leader in the Senate, urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to include a Conservative senator on the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP).

Read more: Staff at the National Microbiology Laboratory asked to work remotely, starting Monday

But Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole — who is facing a vote on his leadership at a Conservative caucus meeting Wednesday morning — has boycotted the review body over a dispute about documents related to two scientists fired from a high-security Winnipeg microbiology lab.

The ongoing dispute has raised concerns about politicizing national security review and oversight in Canada, only a few short years after the country established dedicated Parliamentary review into intelligence issues.

Global News reached out to both Plett and O’Toole’s office on Tuesday. Calls and emails were not returned as of Wednesday morning.

In the letter, Plett accused Trudeau of “ignoring” the advice of the Conservative Senate leadership to appoint Sen. Fabian Manning to the committee.

Trending Stories

“Your decision to ignore the advice of the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate introduces an unprecedented level of partisanship in the appointment process,” Plett charged, suggesting it “risks undermining public confidence” in national security review.

“Furthermore, your decision also effectively sidelines the more than six million Canadians who voted for the Conservative Party in the September 2021 federal election.”

Read more: Tories continue boycott of national security committee over Winnipeg lab documents

The letter, dated Jan. 27, does not mention O’Toole’s longstanding boycott of the committee over the Winnipeg lab documents.

Conservatives have demanded the government hand over unredacted documents related to the matter, while the Liberals have repeatedly refused to do so. Instead, the government has offered what it has described as compromises, including turning over the documents to NSICOP or creating an ad hoc committee to review both censored and uncensored documents. Those overtures have been rejected.

O’Toole wrote Trudeau on Dec. 17 to indicate the party would continue to boycott NSICOP over the Liberals refusal to release uncensored documents concerning the firing of two scientists from the high-security laboratory. The scientists were fired over “possible security breaches,” with allegations about connections to Chinese intelligence.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Liberals introduced a motion in the House of Commons to include Sen. Manning on NSICOP — despite O’Toole’s objections. The motion, which required unanimous consent from MPs present in the House of Commons, was denied.

With files from Amanda Connolly and The Canadian Press. 

